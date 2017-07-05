ABIA resumes operations after suspicious package found

Paramedics and police are on the lower level of the airport. (Photo: Rebeca Trejo, KVUE)

AUSTIN - After police evacuated the lower level of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Wednesday, officials said the suspicious package that was found has been cleared and "operations have resumed."

APD Bomb Squad said it was responding to the suspicious package in the lower level of ABIA. For precautionary measures, the lower level was evacuated. The call came in at 10:38 a.m.

The secure area where passengers board and disembark planes was not impacted by the investigation.

KVUE has a crew on the way to the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

© 2017 KVUE-TV