Police release suspect description in 2017 South Congress murder investigation

Police on scene of a shooting along South Congress on May 19, 2017. (Photo: Kenneth Null, KVUE News)

AUSTIN - Police are asking for the public's help with their investigation into a shooting along South Congress Avenue on May 19, 2017.

Austin police said Van Kevin White, 51, died after being shot at 611 South Congress Avenue. Austin-Travis County EMS said they were called to the scene around 7:05 a.m. May 19. White was taken to University Medical Center-Brackenridge, where police said he died.

On Jan. 9, 2018, Austin police said the suspect is described as a Caucasian or Hispanic man with short, dark hair and an average build. The man's vehicle is described as an orange-red or "rust" colored Mazda hatchback.

The victim, Van White

APD said on May 23 that two nearby apartment buildings border the scene of the shooting. Police said it is possible a resident on the south side of The Crescent apartment building or the north side of City View at SoCo apartment building may have seen what happened in the parking lot before the shooting.

Police previously said they do not believe the shooting was random or that the public is in danger.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS. You can also text 'Tip 103' along with your message to CRIMES or use the Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips with APD's mobile app on iPhone and Android.

