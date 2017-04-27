UTPD, APD investigating after report of shots fired near campus

Police lights (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - Police are investigating after a report of shots fired near the University of Texas campus.

A UT Safety Alert states that at 10:20 a.m. Thursday, UTPD received a “delayed report” of shots fired from a vehicle near East Dean Keeton Street and San Jacinto Boulevard, after which the vehicle left the area. The alert stated UTPD’s preliminary investigation showed the intended target was known by the suspect, and police added “there is no continuing threat to the UT community at this time.”

The vehicle from which the shots were fired is described as a white sedan with a rear spoiler, and the shooter is described in the alert as a Hispanic man with short hair and sweat pants.

Austin and University of Texas Police are investigating, and anyone with information is asked to call UTPD.

KVUE has reached out to APD and UTPD for additional information. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

