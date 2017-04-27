Man found dead after overnight fire in Bastrop County

Fire line (Photo: Getty Images)

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - A man was found dead after an early morning house fire in Bastrop County.

According to KVUE’s partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Justice of the Peace Donna Thompson identified the man as Donald Chambers, 68. Bastrop County ESD #2 Fire Chief Josh Gill said he was found in the yard outside a single-wide mobile home after an explosion was reported around 12:35 a.m. Thursday.

Thomson said there were oxygen tanks in the Ash Street home and that Chambers was a smoker, but the cause of the fire has not been determined as of 10:15 a.m. Thursday. The state fire marshal’s office is conducting the investigation.

Gill told the Statesman that the fire was under control around 1:10 a.m. and extinguished by 2 a.m. Thursday. Thomson said an autopsy on Chambers is expected on Friday.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

