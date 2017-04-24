Two buildings damaged in South Austin fire

Fire in a detached garage and adjacent storage shed along Etta Lane in South Austin on April 24, 2017. (Photo: Austin Fire Department)

AUSTIN - A fire in a detached garage and storage building sent black smoke billowing into the sky Monday morning in south Austin.

The Austin Fire Department said the fire was in two out buildings along Etta Lane, which is west of Mary Moore Searight Metropolitan Park. The two buildings were heavily damaged before crews got the fire under control.

AFD and Manchaca fire crews responded to the fire. AFD added around 10:20 a.m. that the fire cause will be "accidental but undetermined due to heavy damage in area of origin."

10508 Etta Lane update, fire cause will be accidental but undetermined due to heavy damage in area of origin. pic.twitter.com/phMW7Kl0ma — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) April 24, 2017

