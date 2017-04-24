Akins High student arrested in connection to threats against schools

Austin ISD (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - An Akins High student was arrested over the weekend in connection to threats made against four Austin ISD schools, officials said.

The district sent a letter home to parents on Sunday informing them of the incident. Akins High School officials had been told Friday that a student – who has not been named – made threats against Akins and Bowie High Schools and Bedichek and Paredes Middle Schools. The letter did not say what kind of threat was made, but district officials told the Statesman on Sunday the threats were verbal and the student was arrested Saturday.

“Threats of any kind against our school, students and staff will be investigated immediately and are not tolerated,” the letter to parents said.

Austin ISD police will conduct additional patrols at the four campuses on Monday, but the district added in the letter the move is out of an abundance of caution.

The community can report threatening behavior of any kind to Austin ISD police at 512-414-1703.

