Several apartments damaged in South Austin fire

Crews respond to a fire at The Reserve in South Austin on Feb. 15, 2017. (Photo: Austin Fire Department)

AUSTIN - Crews have extinguished a fire that damaged several apartments at a South Austin apartment complex Wednesday morning.

Austin Fire Department said they were called to 1016 West Stassney Lane around 10:10 a.m. Wednesday for a reported structure fire, and address that matches The Reserve. The fire started in an apartment on the bottom floor and spread to one other before it was extinguished, but AFD reported “fire control damage” to four others.

Crews respond to a fire at The Reserve in South Austin on Feb. 15, 2017. (Photo: Austin Fire Department)

The cause of the fire is under investigation. AFD did not report any injuries as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, but said eight people have been displaced.

This is a developing story. Please check back to KVUE.com for updates.

(© 2017 KVUE)