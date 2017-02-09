Man injured in Lee County deputy-involved shooting

Scene of officer-involved shooting in Lee County on Feb. 8, 2017 (Photo: Frank Smith, Giddings Times & News, Frank Smith Photography)

DIME BOX, TEXAS - A Lee County deputy has been placed on administrative leave after firing on a man who rammed another deputy’s patrol vehicle.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to an address along County Road 424 around 6:15 p.m. Feb. 8 to check on a man lying next to his truck. The man – identified as Robert Luza, 66, of Burton, Texas – became confrontational with officers and got back into his truck to drive through a closed gate. Authorities say Luza rammed a deputy’s patrol vehicle twice, knocking it into a second vehicle. The sheriff’s office said Deputy David Jessup fired three shots, striking Luza twice in the chest.

Luza was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan, and the sheriff’s office said a firearm was found in the front seat of Luza’s truck. The sheriff’s office did not provide Luza’s condition.

Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting. Jessup has been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation.

