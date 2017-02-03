One injured in Round Rock explosion

(Photo: Tina Shively, KVUE)

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS - An explosion at a Round Rock business Friday has sent one person to the hospital, Round Rock police said.

Police tell KVUE the explosion happened around 2 p.m. Friday at Energetic Materials and Products Inc., located on Brandi Lane. The city said the blast was powerful enough to cause some structural damage to the building.

The initial investigation shows there were two employees working inside the building when the explosion happened. One employee suffered serious burns, and Williamson County EMS said the person was flown via STAR Flight to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio.

RRPD posted on Twitter that they are requesting people avoid Sam Bass Road between Woods Boulevard and Chisholm Trail while first responders clear the scene. Round Rock Fire Department, RRPD and the ATF are on the scene investigating.

