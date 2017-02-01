Crews responding to partial building collapse

Crews on scene of a partial building collapse at 9518 Anderson Mill Road on Feb. 1, 2017. Image courtesy TxDOT Traffic Camera. (Photo: Courtesy: TxDOT traffic camera)

AUSTIN - Crews are responding to a partial building collapse in northwest Austin on Wednesday afternoon.

The Austin Fire Department said they were called to 9518 Anderson Mill Road around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. Austin police said their initial call was that one man was stuck, but was able to get out. KVUE's Jason Puckett said the collapse was in Cosmos Warehouse.

On scene of partial building collapse off Anderson Mill. Hard to tell, but looks like damage happened at back of building-More to come.@KVUE pic.twitter.com/VjJYNa7Fxs — Jason Puckett (@JasonP_KVUE) February 1, 2017

People working in the building told KVUE's Jason Puckett that they heard a loud boom. Pictures from the scene show damage to an interior wall.

Hard to show, but interior wall seems to have fallen. Light showing through ceiling. Looks like everyone is OK. @KVUE pic.twitter.com/gRvwkZla93 — Jason Puckett (@JasonP_KVUE) February 1, 2017

This is a developing story, please check back to KVUE.com for updates.

