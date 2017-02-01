KVUE
Crews responding to partial building collapse

February 01, 2017

AUSTIN - Crews are responding to a partial building collapse in northwest Austin on Wednesday afternoon.

The Austin Fire Department said they were called to 9518 Anderson Mill Road around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. Austin police said their initial call was that one man was stuck, but was able to get out. KVUE's Jason Puckett said the collapse was in Cosmos Warehouse.

People working in the building told KVUE's Jason Puckett that they heard a loud boom. Pictures from the scene show damage to an interior wall.

This is a developing story, please check back to KVUE.com for updates.

