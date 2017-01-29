APD responding to barricaded person in South Austin

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

AUSTIN - People are being asked to avoid a stretch of West Gate Boulevard in South Austin while police respond to a barricaded person.

APD said they are on scene in the 8200 block of West Gate, which is between William Cannon and Slaughter.

Police did not release any additional information regarding the person.

This is a developing story. Please check back to KVUE.com for updates.

(© 2017 KVUE)