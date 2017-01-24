SE Travis County brush fire scorches 5 acres, several cars

Damage after a brush fire in southeast Travis County on Jan. 24, 2017. (Photo: Russell Cross, KVUE)

TRAVIS COUNTY - A brush fire in southeast Travis County on Tuesday burned five acres and five cars.

The fire, which was reported around 11:25 a.m. Tuesday off Doyle Overton Road near FM 812, was contained a couple hours later. Around 30 firefighters with several trucks responded to the scene. No homes were damaged, but five cars belonging to the Gallegos family were burned, leaving a mess in their yard.

“Sad. It's a lot of work now. It's really disappointing so. It could have done much bigger damage than what it could have been,” said Anthony Gallegos.

Crews said wind Tuesday helped spread the fire. The battalion chief for Travis County ESD 11 tells KVUE the exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

