Man killed by his own backhoe in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TEXAS - Authorities say a worker was killed when he was run over by his own backhoe Friday afternoon.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said the man was contracted to clear land near 8325 Pearson Ranch Road. The backhoe reportedly hit a bump and “it appears as if he was ejected forwards and run over by his own machine.” The man was pronounced deceased by EMS around 3 p.m. Friday.

Williamson County investigators and OSHA are working to investigate the man’s death. His name is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

