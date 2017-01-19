Crews searching for missing swimmer in Lake Travis

Lake Travis. (Photo: KVUE)

Crews transitioned into recovery mode in their search for a missing swimmer in Lake Travis on Thursday afternoon.

Austin-Travis County EMS said a 31-year-old man failed to resurface and that crews were called to 3400 Drapers Cove around 4:15 p.m. Thursday. Around 4:50 p.m., EMS tweeted the switch to recovery mode was "due to time of submersion."

The Travis County Sheriff's Office said the man was walking through the water toward his kids, who were floating on a raft in a cove, when he stepped into deep water. A fisherman nearby heard the man calling for help but could not reach him in time to help.

STAR Flight, Pedernales Fire and EMS had responded. EMS did not have an ETA on a dive team as of 4:50 p.m. Thursday.

Recovery efforts ceased shortly after dark Thursday evening. The Travis County Dive Team dwill return to the lake at 8 a.m. Friday morning.

This is a developing story. Please check back with KVUE.com for updates.

