Police shoot, kill armed man in NW Austin

AUSTIN - Police shot and killed an armed man after they were called to a northwest Austin parking lot early Saturday morning.

Austin Assistant Police Chief Chris McIlvain said officers were called to the 10400 block of Anderson Mill Road around 1:10 a.m. Saturday for a report of two men physically fighting in a parking lot. Both men had left the scene by the time officers arrived, and police took possession of a handgun a witness took away from the suspect.

The suspect - described by police as a white man in his early to mid-40s - returned to the scene around 1:35 a.m. armed with a shotgun and AR-15 rifle (ArmaLite rifle, design 15). McIlvain said the suspect fired five or six shots into the air while the first responding officer waited for backup to arrive.

Police said backup arrived and the suspect ignored commands to drop his weapons, instead walking toward a nearby church and barricading himself behind a retaining wall. A map of the area identifies the church as Hope Presbyterian Church. The suspect did talk with police for more than 10 minutes, but did not drop his weapons, police added.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday, the suspect began walking through the courtyard and confronted police. McIlvain said one officer fired and killed the suspect. Per standard procedure, the officer has been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated. He added SWAT and hostage negotiators were called to the scene, but had not arrived when the suspect began moving through the courtyard.

The names of the man killed and the name of the officer involved have not been released as of Saturday morning.

