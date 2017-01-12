Man injured in NW Austin trench fall

Crews on the scene of a trench rescue in northwest Austin on Jan. 12, 2017. (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - A man was rescued after falling into a 20-foot deep trench in northwest Austin on Thursday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin Fire Department said the man had a medical emergency while in the trench along Scribe Drive. EMS was called to the scene shortly before 11 a.m.

EMS said the man, believed to be in his 30s, was transported to Round Rock Medical Center with potentially serious injuries.

