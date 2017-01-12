Police searching for suspect in North Austin shooting

AUSTIN - Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and injured in North Austin on Thursday afternoon.
Austin police tell KVUE they were called to the area of Barwood Park and Interstate 35 around 4:45 p.m. Thursday for the reported shooting. The intersection is between Rundberg and U.S. 183.
Austin-Travis County EMS said the victim was taken to University Medical Center-Brackenridge and is expected to be okay.
A description of the suspect was not available as of Thursday evening.
This is a developing story. Please check back with KVUE.com for updates.
