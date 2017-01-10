Allegiant adding ninth, tenth destinations from Austin

AUSTIN - Low-cost carrier Allegiant Air announced Tuesday it is adding two nonstop services from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in May, bringing the carrier's number of routes from ABIA to 10.

The seasonal service to Destin/Fort Walton Beach, Fla. (VPS) will begin on May 4 and the year-round service to Indianapolis (IND) will begin May 19, the airline said. Allegiant added the flights will operate twice weekly, with AUS-VPS flights operating Thursdays and Sundays and AUS-IND flights operating Fridays and Mondays.

“Allegiant is pleased to announce this new service, giving the people of Destin and Indianapolis their only nonstop option to Austin,” said Jude Bricker, Allegiant chief operating officer in a release. “We look forward to the new visitors and continued economic growth this service will bring to the Live Music Capital of the World.”

"Allegiant's continued growth, connecting two new, nonstop destinations to Austin, is welcomed," said Jim Smith, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport executive director. "This means new visitors to Central Texas and, for our Central Texas-based travelers, easy, ultra-low fare flights to enjoy the white beaches of Destin and the Hoosier hospitality of Indianapolis."

The new flights from Austin were part of a larger announcement from the airline involving 17 routes, 11 of which are seasonal service to Destin-Fort Walton Beach.

As of Jan. 10, Allegiant operates flights from Austin to Las Vegas, Orlando-Sanford, Albuquerque, Cincinnati, Memphis and Pittsburgh. Flights to Cleveland and St. Pete Clearwater International are both set to begin in February.

