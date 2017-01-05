Travis County inmate dies at hospital

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

AUSTIN - Authorities are investigating after an inmate died following a medical procedure at an Austin hospital.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said Jacqueline Key, 55, notified corrections officers on Dec. 28 that she needed to see the medical staff. The medical professional examined her and determined she required transport to the hospital, and she was taken to University Medical Center-Brackenridge for an unspecified medical procedure. The sheriff’s office said Key died the morning of Dec. 29 in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

Per standard practice, detectives from the sheriff’s office Major Crimes Unit and Internal Affairs Unit are investigating Key’s death. The Travis County Medical Examiner’s office is also investigating the cause of her death. The sheriff’s office said “detectives do not have any evidence to suggest foul play at this point in the investigation.”

Key was in jail after being arrested by Austin police Nov. 11 on a city ordinance violation and possession of a controlled substance charge.

