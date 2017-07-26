Transgender Marine veteran disagrees with Trump's military ban

Transgender veteran Sophia Pena said she could not disagree more with President Trump's announcement that he wishes to ban transgender people from serving in the military. (Photo: KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday morning that transgender people would no longer be allowed in the military.

The White House later said it doesn't know exactly what that will mean for the estimated 11,000 transgender service members who are currently serving in the reserve and active duty military.

Daniel Pena served in the United States Marines Corps for 20 years. Today, Daniel is Sophia and remembers her time in the military fondly.

"Putting on the Marines Corps dress blues and performing, it's fantastic. It's hard to explain being in front of tens of thousands of people. It's a great feeling to be able to serve the country and perform. I love it," she said.

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

....Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

....victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

Pena is still in the process of transitioning and said she was overjoyed last year when President Obama announced that he would allow transgender people to serve.

Wednesday, Trump seemingly reversed that move tweeting that the U.S. government would not accept or allow transgender people to serve in any capacity in the military.

He said that our military cannot be "burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that [transgenders] in the military would entail."

Pena could not disagree more.

"I don't see how that's going to cause a disruption at all, as long as we're able to do the job of course. You've got to be able to put forth force. In some cases, you may have to take lives of the enemy, but I don't see why transgender is going to get in the way of that," she said.

The White House said it doesn't have a timeline for the Department of Defense as to how exactly this new policy would work.

