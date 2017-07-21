Driver cited after SUV gets stuck in hole caused by water main break

(Photo: Norfolk Police)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A driver has been cited after they drove their SUV into a hole formed by a water main break Thursday afternoon.

Director of Public Utilities Harry Kenyon said that Corprew Avenue between Majestic Avenue and Norchester Avenue was shut down as a result of the break.

Traffic in the area was being detoured as crews worked to shut off the water in order to begin repairs.

According to police, an SUV was driven past police cruisers, which were blocking the roadway, and fell into the hole.

No one was hurt. The driver was cited for Reckless Driving and Failure to Yield to Emergency Vehicles.

Crews have continued to work on the break and expects to have water service fully restored by 11 p.m. Thursday night.

Corprew Ave. remains closed.

