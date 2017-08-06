Lancaster PD seek gun wielding road rage suspect

Lancaster Police are seeking the identity of this driver wanted in connection with a road rage incident on I-35E northbound just south of I-20 on Friday August 4, 2017.

Lancaster Police are looking for a motorist who pointed a gun at another driver in an apparent road rage incident on Friday.

Investigators have some remarkably clear images of the driver, but are asking for the public's help to identify him.

Detective Maeland James with Lancaster PD says they received a report from a distraught motorist on Friday afternoon.

"A female driver noticed a man driving erratically," James said. "While he was driving erratically she decided to make sure she recorded the event.”

A video the woman posted to Facebook shows her driving past a 2016 silver Nissan Versa with the driver pointing a handgun at her.

"She didn’t realize she recorded the incident until she got to work and played back her video,” James said.

Lancaster PD says the incident took place at approximately 3pm on Friday in the northbound lanes of I-35E just south of I-20.

"Right now it appears this is an isolated incident," James said.

It comes amid renewed attention and scrutiny on dangerous and aggressive driving in North Texas.

Arlington PD restarted its road rage hotline after the fatal shooting of a 19-year old motorist in June. That case remains unsolved.

The department also launched its first ever "aggressive driving task force".

“We believe that there has been an increase in the frequency and severity of road rage type incidents on our area freeways," Lt. Jeff Pugh said in late July.

APD told News 8 on Sunday that task force has produced 8 arrests for aggressive driving in the six weeks since it began.

Lancaster PD would not elaborate on the potential charges the driver in its case could face.

“We’re waiting for phone calls to see if this guy made contact with anyone else or pointed his gun at anybody else going up I-35," James said.

