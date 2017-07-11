'Know who has your child,' father says after daycare incident

Baby Jaxson (Photo: KCEN)

KILLEEN, Texas - A father is grieving the loss of his child who died after being found unresponsive at an at-home daycare.

The family said the baby passed away at Scott & White in Temple over the weekend and now they hope their story will raise awareness about the importance of vetting child care providers after they learned after they learned their particular day care wasn’t licensed.

This has been an unspeakable tragedy and the family said they are holding close to loved ones for support.

Killeen resident Jeronte Reed said his baby boy Jaxson was happy, friendly baby who loved music and French fries. The pair looked forward to creating more memories like these but their time together was cut short.

Reed claims his son was found unresponsive at an at-home daycare in Killeen in May. According to the family, the caregiver stepped away to care on another child while Jaxson slept in a car seat in a room in the house. They also claim the caregiver returned a short while later to find Jaxon allegedly tangled in the seat straps unresponsive.

“It’s hard because we didn’t expect it,” Reed said. “It all happened so fast so we didn’t know how to process everything.”

The family said Jaxson was taken to Scott & White in Temple where he’s remained, but they said their biggest fear turned to reality when Jaxon died early Saturday morning.

“I never would’ve imagined it would end like this,” he said. “Just watching him go like that was the hardest thing for us.”





A representative for Texas Department of Family Services said the childcare provider in this case did not have a permit or child care license. In response, the department implemented a safety plan restricting this provider from caring for any children outside of their own family moving forward. Reed hopes sharing his story will encourage parents to check out providers before leaving them with your child.

“Do your research make sure you know who has your child make sure you know what’s going on with your child at all times I wouldn’t wish this on anyone,” Reed said.

The family is now in the process of making funeral arrangements which are likely to be held in New Orleans.

Click here to find licensed child car operations.

