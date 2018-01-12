Kelly Clarkson: 'I find nothing wrong with a spanking'

Kelly Clarkson attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) (Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Kelly Clarkson is "not above a spanking" when it comes to disciplining her children.

In a story on ABCNews.com, Clarkson recently told a radio station in Atlanta-area radio station she believes there is a "fine line," when it comes to spanking.

"I do believe in spanking, so you might catch me spanking my child at the zoo," Clarkson said in the interview. "My parents spanked me, and I did fine in life, and I feel fine about it, and I do that as well."

Clarkson went on to say she warns her two children, ages 3 and 1.

"And honestly it's really helped," Clarkson said. "I don't mean hitting her hard. I just mean a spanking."

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, spanking only teaches aggressive behavior, and becomes ineffective if used often."

