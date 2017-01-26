Keeping Austin Green with rooftop gardens

Keeping Austin Green: That's the plan behind a brand new 'green roof' in Austin's medical district.

The roof has close to 20,000 square feet of prickly pear cactus, red yucca and wildflowers; and it's on top of an Austin parking garage.

Every element of the "Green roof" was planned down to the smallest detail.

The sustainable space is at the top of the health center garage at 15th and Trinity. It's a partnership between the University of Texas, the Dell Seton Medical Center and the Ladybird Johnson Wildflower Center.

Environmental designer Michelle Bright has worked on the project since the beginning. She says the succulent/arid plant scheme will help them learn more about how plants in Central Texas flourish while benefiting the ecosystem around it.

"They can help cool down an urban area," Bright said. "Because plants respire and let off cooler air and water. They create habitat for pollinators, for birds, for the like."

They will also likely reduce pollution, and act as a barrier during heavy rain.

Employees and patients in the city's medical center may also notice a change.

Bright said "Research shows that if you have a view down to green space you're more happy and productive over all, and also healing. People heal a little bit faster when they see green space instead of seeing nothing."

The University of Texas will maintain the garden, set to be full of wildflowers, come Spring.

