J.J. Watt offers jersey for accident victim

An accident on Matagorda Beach now has the attention of Houston Texans star J.J. Watt.

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 6:43 AM. CST January 03, 2017

Over the weekend, a driver lost control along FM 2031 Saturday night and crashed into two parked cars. Those cars then hit several people.

Four people were hurt, including 8-year-old Noah Fulmer. He suffered severe injuries to both of his legs. A relative says he was very upset after paramedics had to cut him out of his Watt jersey.

A relative sent a tweet to Watt about the incident, and Watt offered to bring the boy a new jersey.

