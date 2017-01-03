J.J. Watt offers jersey for accident victim

An accident on Matagorda Beach now has the attention of Houston Texans star J.J. Watt. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - An accident on Matagorda Beach now has the attention of Houston Texans star J.J. Watt.

Over the weekend, a driver lost control along FM 2031 Saturday night and crashed into two parked cars. Those cars then hit several people.

Four people were hurt, including 8-year-old Noah Fulmer. He suffered severe injuries to both of his legs. A relative says he was very upset after paramedics had to cut him out of his Watt jersey.

A relative sent a tweet to Watt about the incident, and Watt offered to bring the boy a new jersey.

That is terrible, is he ok?

Tell him I'll bring him a new jersey tomorrow. https://t.co/jSYhbhxU1H — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 3, 2017

