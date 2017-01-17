Is it too soon for 'Ditch your Resolution Day'?

Healthy resolutions for the New Year 2017. (Photo: vencavolrab, Thinkstock)

AUSTIN - Have you already given up on your new diet or put down that book you started?

Well, we're halfway through the month of January and Tuesday the 17th is the day social media sites have dubbed "Ditch your New Year's Resolutions Day."

But all hope is not lost.

Quitting smoking, giving up that expensive coffee and exercise may seem intimidating, but experts say this point in the year is way too soon to give up on a good thing.

Valerie Hunt is no quitter.

"I've been working in a gym since I came to Austin, I went to UT here," she said.

Hunt runs BVM Crossfit and encourages her clients to jump in with both feet but to do so gently.

"We try to make it so when you come in we don't overwhelm you," she added. "So we start with what you're able to do and we progress you as we progress."

Getting healthy is one of the most common New Year's resolutions, and perhaps one of the most likely to get tossed out on national "Ditch your New Year's resolutions day".

It's the day halfway through the first month of the year when excuses aplenty pop up on social media sites.

Another popular promise is saving more money.

"It is a challenge because there are things that always tempt you that get in the way.," said Stuart Smith. She is a partner at Maxwell, Locke and Ritter Wealth Management.

Most of her clients want to meet with her while 2017 is young to make sure they put aside enough cash.

Smith recommends they try to save ten percent of their salary every month, but if they slip up she says, it's possible to bounce back.

"You know, it's just like with a diet," she added. "Some people are really diligent and disciplined and can stay on the right track all the time. Sometimes we need to correct ourselves along the road."

Hunt agrees it may not be easy, but it is worth the heavy lifting.

"If you made the resolution it means you had the want. It's never too late at any age, at any day of the year."

If you've decided to stick with your New Year's resolution, experts say share it with others and set milestone markers to help keep you on track.

(© 2017 KVUE)