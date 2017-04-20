New details on possible mass shooting stopped with hours to spare

Steven Thomas Boehle

AUSTIN - More details have been released in the case of the Austin man who is accused of planning a mass shooting.

Steven Thomas Boehle -- the man at the center of the investigation initially revealed by the KVUE Defenders -- stood before a judge Thursday. In court, Boehle stood at about 5-feet 10-inches and weighed around 150 pounds. He was wearing a white and green jumpsuit and was shackled at the wrist and ankles. During the testimony, he kept an intense stare at prosecutors.

An FBI agent who took the stand said a confidential informant told the FBI on April 6 that he was asked to participate in a mass shooting by recording the event. The informant said the shooting was scheduled to happen on April 13, Boehle's birthday. The FBI agent did not state the planned location or who the target would be.

In order to establish a probable cause for Boehle's arrest, the informant was used to purchase marijuana from him on two different occasions. The FBI then worked with the U.S. Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and the Austin Police Department to obtain a search warrant.

When the FBI executed a search warrant on April 12 -- the day before Boehle's birthday and the alleged planned attack -- they found a paper taped to the back of his front door that said something to the effect of: "A great miracle will take place April 13th ... the holy day." Also written were explicit words dealing with death and the time "8:30." The Defenders do not know if this time indicated morning or night. During that search, investigators seized 6.3 grams of marijuana in addition to over 1,000 rounds of ammunition and three guns.

The FBI is planning on amending the criminal complaint to show habitual drug use. All of the seized weapons were purchased outside of Texas, but do not have information to indicate they were stolen.

When the FBI went to execute the search warrant, Boehle -- who has epilepsy -- had a seizure. At the time of his arrest, he was taken to University Medical Center Brackenridge, where the FBI later conducted an interview with him.

Boehle said the guns were not his but the ammo was. They do not know how long Boehle has had the weapons.

Boehle told investigators he was gathering the ammo to use for bartering in the event the world would end. A live-in girlfriend at Boehle's residence told the FBI informant that within recent weeks, Boehle had started having violent fantasies against people including rapists, pedophiles and politicians. He also had these fantasies against the government.

The FBI conducted another search on April 14 of a storage unit Boehle leased on March 1 at 1409 West Oltorf Street. Ten guns -- 9 rifles and shotguns and one black-powdered rifle -- were found inside.

