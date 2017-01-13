Weapons entering county jail rare, but not unheard of

Police lights (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - Nearly 50 times. That's the number of times a suspect actually made it inside the Travis County Jail -- to central booking -- with guns and other weapons in the past four years.

The KVUE Defenders and Austin American-Statesman looked into the frequency of such incidents after the self-inflicted shooting of Zachary Anam, who concealed a gun during his arrest and shot himself in the back of a patrol car Sunday.

Records from the Travis County Sheriff’s Office shows that from 2013 through last year, corrections officers found one gun, one stun gun, 40 knives and four razor blades that went undetected by arresting officers.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Kristen Dark said jail staff notify police departments and other agencies when that happens.

“We do that for purposes of making sure that we communicate well,” she said. “And that’s an opportunity for these agencies to train better and for us to keep an open dialogue to keep things like this from happening in the future. It keeps us all safe.”

Police are still investigating how Anam managed to have a gun in the back of a patrol car and used it to shoot himself Sunday near downtown Austin. Officers were driving him, handcuffed, to police headquarters after arresting him on a shoplifting charge at Barton Creek Mall.

He died the next day.

