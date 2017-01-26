KVUE
County considering settlement with Judge Kocurek over 2015 attack

Tony Plohetski, KVUE/Austin American-Statesman , KVUE 4:36 PM. CST January 26, 2017

AUSTIN - Travis County commissioners are considering paying a settlement to Judge Julie Kocurek to head off a lawsuit over the November 2015 attempt on her life.

The KVUE Defenders and Austin American-Statesman have confirmed commissioners are considering paying Kocurek $500,000 for not doing more to protect her before she was shot at outside her West Austin home on Nov. 6, 2015. Despite a reported death threat against her, no one told Kocurek or other judges that someone may want to kill them. Kocurek was in the hospital for nearly two months after the attack, and did not return to the bench until late February 2016.

The Defenders and Statesman have learned county commissioners will consider the payment next week in exchange for her not filing a formal lawsuit with the county. The commissioners will meet in executive session, with any settlement being announced afterward.

Kocurek was returning home from a high school football game when the shooter approached her car and opened fire. Three men – Chimene Onyeri, Marcellus Burgin and Rasul Scott – have been indicted on federal charges in connection to the attack. Onyeri had a pending case in Kocurek’s court and was facing prison time.

Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt, who has been involved with the negotiations, told KVUE she had no comment.

This is a developing story. Please check with KVUE.com for updates.

