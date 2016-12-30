State road will not get improvements amid complaints

A KVUE Viewer says this road is dangerous.

TRAVIS COUNTY - Call it “growing pains.”

Road improvement is reactive. We build homes, businesses and schools. Then, we need bigger roads or lower speed limits. Infrastructure usually plays catch-up.

A woman we spoke with during a "Defenders in Progress" Facebook Live says she the time to improve her road is now.

“When will there be road improvements to FM 1626 between IH 35 and Manchaca Road. Many accidents and speed limit too high now that neighborhoods have been built .” asked Georgine Erwin Dodds.

The road is located south of Austin, in Travis County Precinct Three.

We checked.

The speed limit from I-35 traveling south west goes from 55 mph to 50 mph. Then, closer to Manchaca, it drops to 40 mph while traveling through a section of town lined with businesses and a nearby school.

“Safety is our top priority, and TxDOT constantly examines our highway system to see how to make it safer for travelers. At this time, there are no expansion projects planned for FM 1626 east of the railroad tracks near FM 2304 and Interstate 35. There have been some discussions with the city but no decisions have been made,” said Christopher Bishop, TxDOT Austin District’s Public Information Officer.

Dodds is not alone.

“It’s really started to pick up, especially in the mornings and evening,” said Luke Hesketh, who works at a Vehicle State Inspection shop along FM 1626.

“I’m sure if there was a widened road, it would help out providing it doesn’t hinder these businesses here. This is a staple of Manchaca,” he said.

He told the Defenders the traffic impacts their ability to test vehicles for the state. The road off FM 1626 is a slight turn, and Hesketh says drivers don’t always slow down.

“It’s an absolute nightmare,” he said.

The Defenders looked up road projects for the road.

Hays County has plans in place just west of the concerned stretch. It stops in the Travis County area.

“Our engineering staff did a speed study for this road in recent months, and no changes are planned at this time,” said Bishop.

We requested a copy of that study as well as traffic wrecks and deaths over the last 5 years.

If you have any concern about a state highway in the Austin area, email AusInfo@TxDOT.gov .

