KVUE viewers help needy family; reveal larger problem

While we wish you merry times with friends and family, we understand those struggling to pay bills each month can’t afford many gifts.

The amount of families struggling to make ends meet increases this time of year. The KVUE Defenders looked into how poverty impacts the holidays after a caller asked for help.

The caller said she was mother who couldn’t afford Christmas. She and her kids were homeless throughout the year. She spent every penny she had once government housing opened up.

It was past the Christmas application deadline for many Austin charities. We asked viewers on Facebook if they knew anyone still accepting applications.

We got help from a recommended group, JW Rock Foundation. The organizers said they don’t get much attention because their applications go through a local school. They don’t typically promote their charity, and you may only notice them by the roar of their Christmas sleighs.

“Look at their expression!” exclaimed Doris Limon, the foundation’s secretary. She showed KVUE video of them delivering Christmas gifts to families in East Austin this year.

“’It started about 15 years ago,” said Limon. “Oh god, I don’t want to get emotional on here.”

The foundation is named after late club member J.W. Rock. Each year he gave presents to a few families. At his funeral, the bikers promised to keep his giving alive. Now the group helps more than 50 family a year.

“This box is full of gifts,” said Limon pointing to a man juggling a large open box.

The group had their Christmas list filled, until the KVUE Defenders called. We explained our viewers recommended we reach out. They opened their wallet again.

“We were surprised,” said the mother who received the gifts.

Our caller asked to keep her identity hidden. Her children - one of whom has special needs - are in school and she was afraid of bullying.

No one knows the family was homeless throughout most of this year.

“I had a pay cut with my job,” she said, explaining how she lost her home. A pay cut for a single mother means a lot. And she’s not alone.

The Defenders looked at Austin’s poverty rate. As the city grew since 2000, poverty deepened, according to a Brookings Institution study.

The Center for Public Policy Priorities in Austin said policies have improved here, but more needs to be done. They’re a nonprofit, non-partisan research organization. They study this problem and decide how much a family of four would need to live in the city.

“It costs that family $50,000 to meet the basic needs, and we tried to be conservative in the measurements of how much it took,” said Frances Deviney, Ph.D., Associate Director and Program Director of Research and Planning for CPPP.

The City of Austin’s auditor’s office agrees, but when you analyze the districts, you see a bigger problem.

Median household income by Austin district:

District 1: $39,790

District 2: $41,130

District 3: $29,430

District 4: $33,840

District 5: $59,000

District 6: $78,510

District 7: $55,750

District 8: $92,240

District 9: $39,230

District 10: $83,890

Five of Austin’s 10 districts do not have a median income high enough to meet basic needs. When reach holidays like Christmas, the burden grows.

“That choice (of how to pay for basics) becomes even harder over the holidays because you see your children and everyone around you is about sharing and giving and you can’t give that to your kids. It makes poverty even stronger of an influence on your life,” said Deviney.

CPPP says better policies can change this, but it will take that same community effort you gave to this family.

“If policies can create barriers for some, they can also break them down,” said Deviney.

Without the policies, we’ll rely more on charities like JW Rock to help living from paycheck to paycheck.

