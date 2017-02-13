Fees for owning an alarm system in Central Texas

Close up on brunette woman's hand entering code on keypad (Photo: Thinkstock)

AUSTIN - There are cities and counties across Texas that require that you to register and pay an annual fee for operating an alarm system that directly notifies the police in the event your alarm is triggered.

The City of Austin, Travis County, and Williamson County are among the many that require businesses and residential alarm systems to be permitted.

More information on alarm permit requirements in these areas can be found at:

1. City of Austin:

2. Travis County:

3. Williamson County:

(© 2017 KVUE)