APD lab work raises questions in more than 2,200 convictions

AUSTIN - Travis County prosecutors will begin notifying around 2,200 convicted criminals that forensic evidence in their cases may have been flawed due to faulty evidence testing at APD’s crime lab.

The first round of letters will be mailed to 642 people with addresses that have recently been verified by prosecutors and investigators. Officials tell the KVUE Defenders and Austin American-Statesman they are pushing to notify the other 1,559 defendants in the coming days.

Many of the recipients are in prison, but others have already served their terms and been released.

They include people convicted of murder and sexual assault, and the letters instruct them to reach out to the Capital Area Private Defender Service, which is expected to contract with the county to review the role of DNA in cases. Attorneys for the nonprofit will then determine if DNA evidence is grounds for an appeal.

The earliest cases date back to 2004, and include convictions as recent as 2016.

