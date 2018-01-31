Austin offers to pay up $138K after Defenders investigation into water meter issues

water faucet (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - The City of Austin has announced that they will provide bill credits to 7,400 customers who suffered from high water bills due to water meter reading problems.

According to the City of Austin, bill credits will be provided only if smoothing water use between August and September will result in a lower bill.

The bill credits will average approximately $20 but will not exceed $80 in most cases and the total credit to customers will be around $138,000, according to a statement from the City of Austin. The city also plans to change the way meter readings are recorded. From now on technicians will take a picture of the water meter as it is read, as further documentation of the usage.

After the KVUE Defenders' published stories regarding unhappy customers, the City of Austin took action and put together a detailed investigation regarding the high water bills issue.

The City of Austin found that there were problems in the way that customers were assessed for water in August and September 2017.

Here are the results from their investigation:

The pattern of low-August/high-September usage is not explained by weather, as most of August was generally a hot, dry period followed by a cooler September.

The pattern of low-August/high-September was found clustered on 135 of 1,080 meter-reading routes.

Of the roughly 32,000 residential customers along these routes, approximately 7,400 were charged more for the two-month period than if their use had been equally spread across the months, and will see a bill credit as a result of the smoothing process.

The pattern occurred at a time of transition between two vendors that read City water meters. The September readings were read by the new vendor, Bermex. The August reads were conducted by Corix Utilities.

