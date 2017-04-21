AISD police miss clues in possible rape of girl, 4, on campus

An attorney representing the parents of the child met with prosecutors last week and presented medical records showing the girl -- who attends Boone Elementary School -- had injuries consistent with a traumatic sexual assault. (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - Travis County prosecutors are looking into whether a 4-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at a South Austin elementary school – but only after the girl’s parents, not law enforcement, alerted them to the case, the KVUE Defenders and the Austin American-Statesman have learned.



An attorney representing the parents of the child met with prosecutors last week and presented medical records showing the girl -- who attends Boone Elementary School -- had injuries consistent with a traumatic sexual assault.



However, Austin Independent School District police had looked into the case, determined that the sexual assault allegation was “unfounded” and closed the investigation Feb. 22.



AISD Chief Eric Mendez acknowledged that investigators took that action prior to obtaining medical records, which he said they should have done.



“During the course of the investigation, we failed to get a medical record that could prove to be vital in determining whether we have a sexual assault or not. Yes it is important, yes we should have looked at it," Mendez said.

© 2017 KVUE-TV