Injuries reported after big rig crashes into building in Fort Bend Co.

KHOU.com , KHOU 10:22 AM. CDT October 26, 2017

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - Injuries have been reported after a big rig crashed into a building in Fort Bend County.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened shortly after 9 a.m. in the 7300 block of the Grand Parkway. 

Three people have been transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the big rig was also transported and is in critical condition, according to FBCSO.

Stay with KHOU.com for updates on this developing story. 

