Injured SAPD Officer Cavazos upgraded to fair condition

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Police Department Officer Julio Cavazos was upgraded to fair condition Sunday, according to the San Antonio Military Medical Center.

He was shot in the torso during the same incident near San Antonio college that killed SAPD Officer Miguel Moreno.

Cavazos was listed as being in critical condition after the shooting Thursday and over the last couple of days.

SAPD Chief William McManus also said at a community event Saturday that Cavazos is a "hero."

