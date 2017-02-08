'I will go to Texas': Crockett arrives in S.A. 181 years ago

SAN ANTONIO - On Feb. 8, 1836, Davy Crockett arrived in San Antonio 27 days before the fall of the Alamo.

One legend claims Crockett was commander of the “Tennessee Mounted Volunteers.”

However, the Alamo’s Facebook page states the former Tennessee congressman arrived in San Antonio 181 years ago with only a few friends and his nephew.

Bruce Winders, the Alamo Director of History and Curation, states in an article that Crockett enlisted as a private in the Volunteer Auxiliary Corps for a six-month term. He signed the oath at Nacogdoches.

Crockett was sent to San Antonio, reportedly arriving Feb. 8.

He then became a member of Captain William B. Harrison’s volunteer company, the article states.

Crockett is also credited with the famous Alamo history quote: "You may all go to hell, and I will go to Texas."

