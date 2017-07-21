Husband, wife found dead in apparent murder-suicide at Lake Waco

WACO - Two people are dead after what police believe to be a murder-suicide situation at Lake Waco.

At 1 p.m. Friday, Waco Police responded to the scene at Speegleville Marina.

A co-worker discovered the bodies of a man and woman inside of a houseboat after they did not show up for work, according to police.

"They hadn't been to work today," Swanton said. "They were missing, so (the coworker) came to check on one or both of them. When he got to the houseboat, he found both of them deceased inside the houseboat."

Police said they believe it was a murder-suicide.

Waco PD Sgt. Patrick Swanton said the deceased, determined to be husband and wife, appeared to have died via gunshot wounds.

According to witnesses who knew the victims, the pair were only married a short period of time. Residents in the area said they heard gunshots at some point last night, but thought nothing of them.

Police have made preliminary identification of both individuals, but will not release the identities until tomorrow afternoon pending the notification of next of kin.

Details as to who shot who are unclear at this time, according to police.

Judge Peterson pronounced both individuals dead at the scene. Peterson has ordered the bodies to be sent for an autopsy.

This is a developing story. We will bring you more details as they become available.

© 2017 KCEN-TV