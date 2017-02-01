Ranking the smartest dog breeds, according to a psychologist

MELVILLE, NY - JANUARY 24: Ziggy, a golden doodle dog plays in the snow in the aftermath of Winter Storm Jonas on January 24, 2016 in Melville, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (Photo: Bruce Bennett, 2014 Getty Images)

A psychologist says he has found the smartest dog breeds based on the time it takes to learn a new command and their level of obedience.

In his book “The Intelligence of Dogs,” Stanley Coren has showcased the results of a lengthy survey that includes 199 dog-obedience judges. Coren noted in his results that there are exceptions for every breed and that a specific dog’s “intelligence” can come down to the training methods used.

So without further ado, here’s the top 10:

Border Collie Poodle German shepherd Golden retriever Doberman pinscher Shetland sheepdog Labrador retriever Papillon Rottweiler Australian cattle dog

These breeds are considered the brightest working dogs, who tend to learn a new command in less than five seconds and obey at least 95% of the time.

On the opposite end of the spectrum are the least effective working dogs, who only obey about one-third of the time. They’re also slower at learning new tricks, with the average pooch picking up a trick after more than 100 repetitions. They include Basset hounds, bulldogs, and the lowest-rated breed, Afghan hounds.

To view the entire list and find out where your dog’s breed ranks, click here.

Copyright 2016 WCNC