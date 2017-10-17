How Carrie Fisher used a cow tongue to stand up for Tucson friend harassed by producer

Photo: USA Today

TUCSON, Ariz. - A Tucson woman told Arizona's 94.9 Morning MIX radio show about her experience with a movie producer who sexually harassed her and how actress Carrie Fisher came to her aid.

Heather Ross is a screenwriter, producer, author and philanthropist who lives and works in Los Angeles.

Following the harassment and assault allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, Heather Ross recounted an incident with another "high-profile, Oscar-winning producer" that happened shortly after she moved from Tucson to Los Angeles in 2000.

According to Ross, she met the producer online and made plans to meet him for dinner to discuss an upcoming project. When he picked her up, he pulled over the car just two minutes into driving, he mounted her and harassed her.

Warning: The following paragraph contains Ross's description of the harassment.

“He said, 'I have to get something out of the side pocket of the door over there,'" Ross said on the radio show. "He reaches over and grabs the handle of the chair, the passenger seat, and flips me backwards. All of a sudden, he is on top of me. He had his right hand, that was busy, and his left hand on my chest by my neck holding me down. It happened so fast."

When Ross told her "dear friend," the now-late actress Carrie Fisher, Fisher didn't just stand by and let the producer get away with it.

According to Ross's story on the radio show, Fisher personally delivered a Tiffany box wrapped with a white bow to the producer at his Sony studio office.

Inside the box, Ross said, was a cow tongue and a note that read, "If you ever touch my darling Heather or any other woman again, the next delivery will be something of yours in a much smaller box."

He opened it in front of Fisher, Ross said, then Fisher left and made her point.

"She stood up for people," Ross said.

Ross said fear and shame kept her quiet for years.

"I thought that maybe by meeting up with him, having lunch or dinner with him that I was asking for it," she said. "I stayed quiet for years because I didn’t want the retribution. I was just some kid from Tucson and this guy was a high-profile, Oscar-winning producer."

As for similar stories aside from just Weinstein and this producer, Ross said "it happens all the time."

U can only warn people what u know. #CarrieFisher stood up 4 me back in 2000 here is my interview with @mixfmtucson https://t.co/EgWe4qz8G6 — Heather Robinson (@ErrorOfMyWeighs) October 14, 2017

