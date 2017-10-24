Texas Homecoming Queen wins the crown, then the football game

(Photo: Ric Renner‏ @RicRenFSSW)

Who says girls can’t play football?

For one Texas high school football team, the difference between a Win or a Loss, more often than not, comes down to the leg of a girl; who just happens to be their Homecoming Queen.

It was a big week for Claire Jeffress, a Senior at Dawson High School in Pearland, TX.

First, she was crowned Homecoming Queen. Her dress even had a football on it.

Then at Friday night’s game, Claire lifted her team to a big victory.

With the game tied 35-35, her team facing a fourth-down and three, Coach Eric Wells sent in his ace without hesitation.

Claire’s 30 yard field goal cleared the crossbar. The holder was even her Homecoming date.

Claire, who also plays soccer for her high school, says she began playing football in the 7th grade.

She’s been spot on all season, and was 5-5 in the game leading up to her game winner. Claire says she blocked out all the noise and the pressure to stay focused.

"I just wanted to do what I've always done and not think of it as any big deal," she told The Houston Chronicle. "My team had faith in me, and they were going to block for me, and the snap and the hold were going to be good, so I just had to do my job."

Coach Wells said their wasn't even a question that she was going to kick it."

He told the Journal, "Homecoming queen knocks it through, Dawson wins. You have to love that."

