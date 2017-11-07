Work your hips in today's Exercise Minute

Eliz Perez will teach us some movements that will help open up our hips and stretching them out in today's Exercise Minute. All you will need for these stretches is a mat.

Warrior 2 Pose

To start off, keep your left foot forward and your right foot extended back. Next, bend your knee and put your arms out in accordance to your legs.Then, inhale and as you shift your hips back and move your torso forward. The back of your left hand can touch your inner thigh as your right arm reaches up. While you're in this position, you should feel the stretch in your outer right hip.

via GIPHY

Goddess Pose

Then, exhale and come back up and put your hands on your hips. Swivel your right heel in and turn your right toes out and then bend both knees. Make sure you keep your shoulders over your hips. This is called the Goddess pose for the ladies and the gentleman -- horse stance pose.

Make sure your elbows are tucked into your ribs with your hands by your sides. Then, take an inhale, and exhale as you straighten out your legs and go back into the regular standing position with your feet together.

via GIPHY

Namaste!

© 2017 KVUE-TV