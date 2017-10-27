Work your 'buns' with these three glute exercises

In today’s Exercise Minute we will be working out our lower body with certified personal trainer Nicole Gonzales. This circuit is guaranteed to work out your legs, and most importantly, your glutes. All you're going to need for this exercise circuit is a chair.

Hip Thrusts

The first exercise will be hip thrusters. For this exercise, you're going to start off laying on your back with your feet placed outside of your shoulders. Next, you're going to bring your hips up to the ceiling and squeeze your glutes together for about one second and then come back down. Do 20 reps of this exercise.

via GIPHY

Bulgarian Split

The next exercise is the Bulgarian Split Squat. For this exercise, you're going to need to grab a chair and push it against the wall. Then you are going to stand in front of the chair with one leg placed back on the chair. Next, you're going to drop your knee down and make sure that your other knee is at a 90-degree angle. Then, you're going to come back up and squeeze your glutes together. You can also place your hand on the wall for support while doing this. Do 12 reps on each side for this exercise.

via GIPHY

Alternating Lunges

The last exercise is alternating lunges. For this exercise, you're going to start off by lunging forward with one leg. Then, you will want to make sure that your back leg is at a 90-degree angle. Then, you're going to bring your feet back together and alternate your legs. To get the best results, make sure you are tightening your core throughout this exercise. Do this exercise for 20 reps.

Once completed, repeat this circuit 3 to 5 times.

Have a great workout!

via GIPHY

© 2017 KVUE-TV