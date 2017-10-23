Wall sits, lunges aren't so bad: See how to tone your lower body

Wall sits with Austin trainer Nicole Gonzales.

AUSTIN - The time to get fit and in shape is now, and all it takes is about a few minutes out of your day.

In Monday's exercise minute, Austin trainer Nicole Gonzales talks us through wall sits and lunges.

For these lower body exercises, all you will need is yourself and a wall.

WALL SITS

While doing a wall sit, make sure your back is flat against the wall, and your feet should be outside of your shoulders. Then, squat down at a 90-degree angle. You will hold the position for 45-seconds.

Squat down at a 90-degree angle with your back against the wall. (Photo: KVUE)

PULSATING LUNGES

To begin the pulsating lunge exercise, you'll need to lunge one leg backward. The back knee will drop straight down, while you keep your front knee at a 90-degree angle. Move your body up and down by bending your back and front knee toward the ground. You'll want to do about 20 reps before switching to the opposite leg.

via GIPHY

LATERAL LUNGES

In lateral lunges, you will lunge to your left and right sides before stepping back to the middle. Remember to keep your chest up and your core engaged. You will perform this exercise 15 times on each side.

via GIPHY

© 2017 KVUE-TV