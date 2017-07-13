UT Health Services warning students about possible mumps exposure
UT Health Services sent an email to students saying, "I am writing you to let you know that you may have been exposed to mumps because a UT student in one of your classes has been diagnosed with mumps or has symptoms of mumps."
KVUE 8:38 AM. CDT July 13, 2017
