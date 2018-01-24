Thousands of pounds of beef recalled over possible listeria

Rich Products Corporation, a Vineland, N.J. establishment, is recalling approximately 3,420 pounds of beef meatball products that may contain listeria.

Rich Products Corporation, a Vineland, N.J., establishment is recalling about 3,420 pounds of ready-to-eat frozen meatball items produced on Dec. 17, 2017. The following product is being recalled:

36-lb. cases containing six 6-lb. bags of “Member’s Mark Casa DI BERTACCHI ITALIAN STYLE BEEF MEATBALLS” with a “Best if Used By 17 DEC 2018” label and a lot code of 15507351 on the packaging.

This item was shipped to various distributors in Florida, but they're also shipped in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

If you bought the product, you're urged not to consume them but rather throw them away or return them to the store you purchased them at.

