Study: Child asthma emergencies decrease after indoor smoking bans

Emergency rooms saw fewer children with asthma problems in the three years after cities banned smoking indoors compared to the three years before the ban, according to a study.

The study, aimed at determining the impact of indoor smoking bans, found a 17 percent overall reduction in children visiting emergency rooms after the bans were enacted.

The study looked at emergency room visits at 20 pediatric hospitals in 14 states and Washington, D.C. Researchers examined the number of visits during the three years before the bans and the three years after the bans. Several possible factors including seasonal variations and patient gender, age and race were considered during the study.

Across all 20 hospitals, the number of hospital visits dropped more each year after the ban went into effect, going from an 8 percent drop the first year, 13 percent in the second year and 17 percent after three years.

"Across 20 metropolitan areas that introduced clean indoor air regulations during the 2000s, fewer children were seen in the emergency rooms for asthma exacerbations," said study senior author Theresa Shireman, a professor at the Brown University School of Public Health. "Clean indoor air laws not only reduce expensive health care use, but they also help parents and their children avoid time-consuming, stressful events."

Smoking indoors is banned in Austin with a few exceptions including inside of a residence, tobacco stores and hotel rooms where it is permitted.

Read the full study here.

(© 2016 KVUE)