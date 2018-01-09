St. David's HealthCare opens emergency center in Leander

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TEXAS - St. David's HealthCare has announced the opening of St. David's Emergency Center in Leander that will provide 24-hour emergency care.

The new emergency center is staffed by board-certified physicians, trained nurses and features 12 treatment beds and advanced testing capabilities including radiological testing and a medical lab.

The 11,200-square-foot emergency center serves as an extension of St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and is located at 601 St. David's Loop, between Highway 183 and the 183A Toll Road on San Gabriel Parkway.

St. David's Round Rock Medical Center named Dr. Will Davis as medical director of the new emergency center. Dr. Davis has worked at the Round Rock Medical Center for the past 11 years and is currently co-medical director of the hospital's emergency department.

Jeremy Barclay, a chief executive officer of St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, said, "This emergency center is the first phase of what will eventually become a community hospital. We look forward to expanding access to high-quality medical care for one of the fastest growing cities in our country."

